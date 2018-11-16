Emanuel accused of tying new mayor’s hands on $95M cop academy

Mayor Rahm Emanuel was accused Friday of trying to tie his successor’s hands on the $95 million police and fire training academy in West Garfield Park that has become a symbol for critics of his misplaced spending priorities.

Mayoral candidates Lori Lightfoot and Garry McCarthy blasted the mayor hours before Emanuel was scheduled to join West Side community leaders and Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) to announce that the city has chosen a team to design and build the new academy at 4301 W. Chicago Ave. and would be entering into “exclusive negotiations” with that joint-venture.

“If what he’s trying to do is lock the city into a binding contract, that should not be approved by the City Council. This should be a decision for the next mayor,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot said there is “no question” that Chicago needs a new police academy to replace an “incredibly antiquated” facility that “can’t meet” training demands of the now-pending consent decree outlining terms of federal court oversight over the Chicago Police Department. Inadequate training was a major focus of the U.S. Justice Department’s scathing indictment of CPD.

But Lightfoot said there is a “right way and a wrong way to do everything” and Emanuel’s dictatorial approach has been “ill-conceived” from the start.

“This is typical Rahm. Rather than engaging the community in the conversation on the front end and being transparent to elicit their input on something that’s gonna dramatically effect their lives, he once again has done a top-down, shove-it-down-the-throats-of-the-community conversation,” Lightfoot said.

McCarthy is the former police superintendent fired by Emanuel just days after the court-ordered release of the Laquan McDonald shooting video.

He also urged aldermen to reject the contract and reiterated his longstanding claim that the new academy will cost twice as much as Emanuel contends and that money would be better spent on higher priorities, including restoring the 55 percent subsidy for retiree health care.

“We don’t need to spend $180 million on a new police facility. There are better training opportunities by assuming some abandoned property in this city that can be done a heckuva lot cheaper,” McCarthy said.

“The training facility does not do the training. Trainers do the training. The training program does the training. It’s not the facility. You could do training in an open field. Nobody seems to get this. And I don’t understand it.”

McCarthy accused Emanuel of forging ahead with a project he called another one of the outgoing mayor’s “bright, shiny objects.”

“He’s trying to secure his legacy so he can talk about the fact that he’s all about police reform and all the great things he did,” McCarthy said.

“It’s really obvious and it’s not the right thing to do. What he should be doing is just not making anything worse . . . Sit back and keep us off icebergs and he’s not doing it.”

The police academy has become a symbol for critics of Emanuel’s misplaced priorities, drawing fire from Chance the Rapper, Black Lives Matter and other groups who have organized under the #NoCopAcademy label.

Emanuel even has been confronted by anti-academy protesters on college campus visits in other cities.

The coalition has argued that the money would be better spent on jobs, youth and education programs.

Protesters who gathered outside City Hall after the guilty verdict against Officer Jason Van Dyke for murdering Laquan McDonald also appeared newly emboldened to stop Emanuel’s controversial plan.

The project has also become a flashpoint in the mayor’s race.

Candidate Amara Enyia, whose campaign was elevated by the celebrity endorsement from Chance, is adamantly opposed to the new academy.

Mayoral candidate Bill Daley declared his unwavering support for the new academy and said there’s no question that West Garfield Park would benefit from a community anchor and the security that would come from having hundreds of police officers and firefighters training there.

But he, too, has concerns.

“I want to see what it is. I want to see the process in which they selected this sole source . . . We have to see plans. There has to be a process. We have a new City Council coming in . . . and a new mayor in, at most, five months,” he said.

“There’s one mayor at a time. I guess he wants to continue to do things — and he should on behalf of the people. But it’s gonna be important that the transparency and the openness of the process is maintained.”

An advance released by the mayor’s office did not identify the joint-venture the city has chosen. Nor did it outline the criteria for the selection process.

It simply quoted Emanuel as saying that West Side block club, community, faith and political leaders “join us to celebrate this new economic engine coming to the West Side.”

“This new police and fire training facility will not only serve our bravest and finest, but also the residents who will be hired, the small businesses that will grow and the children and families who will be kept safe,” the mayor was quoted as saying.