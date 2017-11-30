Men try to carjack mother, 3-year-old daughter at gunpoint in Oak Park

Two men tried to carjack a mother and her 3-year-old daughter at gunpoint Tuesday evening in west suburban Oak Park.

About 6:20 p.m., the woman had parked her car on the street in the 700 block of North Lombard Avenue and was removing her daughter from her car seat when a man approached her from behind, showed her a handgun and demanded her keys, according to a statement posted on the Village of Oak Park’s website.

A second man standing on the sidewalk approached, but the woman asked to get her daughter out of the vehicle and the men ran south on Lombard Avenue, then east on August Street, according to the statement.

The suspect armed with a gun was described as a black male between 16 and 19 years old, 5-foot-10 and 6-foot with a slim build and short black hair, according to the statement. He was wearing saggy jeans with red boxers showing and a dark sweatshirt.

The other suspect was described as a black male between 16 and 19 years old, 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8 and 140 to 150 pounds with a medium build. He was wearing dark jeans, a dark hooded sweatshirt and a green mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Park police at (708) 386-3800. Anonymous tips can be provided at (708) 434-1636 or online at http://www.oak-park.us/crimetip.