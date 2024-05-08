The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Entertainment and Culture Chicago Music

Uniting Voices Chicago receives largest-ever gift, from anonymous donor

The 67-year-old organization (formerly Chicago Children’s Choir) that started in Hyde Park, announced this week that it has received a $4 million donation.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Uniting Voices Chicago receives largest-ever gift, from anonymous donor
Voice of Chicago at Paint the Town Red - May 25, 2023 - Kyle Flubacker (2).jpg, Christian Hampton, center, performing last year at the Pritzker Pavilion with Uniting Voices Chicago, a non-profit organization announcing this week that it had received an anonymous donation of $4 million — the organization's largest ever single gift.

Christian Hampton (center) performs at the Pritzker Pavilion with Uniting Voices Chicago in 2023. Hampton is one of hundreds of young Chicagoans who have celebrated music with the choir locally and around the world.

Kyle Flubacker

Imagine you are 16 years old, a Black child from the South Side — your life’s explorations to date taking you as far away as Mississippi and Florida.

Then you find yourself on an airplane, jetting across the Atlantic Ocean. You journey to Egypt, take in the 5,000-year-old pyramids of Giza. There’s a cruise to Luxor on the Nile, the world’s longest river. Oh yes, and then you’re one of 60 Chicago kids performing in a choir at the Cairo Opera House.

“It was absolutely life-changing,” said Christian Hampton, 18, who made that trip two years ago and is now planning to attend the University of Miami, where he’ll study music engineering.

The folks who run Uniting Voices Chicago — a citywide youth choral organization with about 3,200 singers — feel pretty confident that they’ll be able to continue offering such “life-changing” opportunities, after announcing this week that they’ve received a $4 million gift from an anonymous donor — by far the largest gift the non-profit has ever received.

“We are thrilled that we were given this anonymous gift and someone recognizing us from New York City ... that they are recognizing the work that we’re doing,” said the organization’s president, Josephine Lee.

Uniting Voices President Josephine Lee - photo credit_ Kyle Flubacker.jpg

Josephine Lee, president of United Voices Chicago, says she’s very grateful for the $4 million gift the choir organization received recently from an anonymous donor.

Kyle Flubacker

Among other things, the gift will “at least double” the available scholarships for domestic and international tours, a spokesman for the organization said. It will also help pay for the continuing education of the organization’s music teachers.

The organization started out as a single choir — the Chicago Children’s Choir — in 1956 in Hyde Park. A key founding idea was to bring kids from across the city together through music. That’s still true today. But nowadays, the institution is headquartered at the Chicago Cultural Center and has a network of ensembles spread across 85 city schools and community-based programs in 12 city neighborhoods. Uniting Voices also has two city-wide choirs that meet downtown, including a “premier ensemble” for high-school age singers. The choirs have performed all across the United States and the world.

Hampton grew up in the Beverly neighborhood. He said music filtered into his life at an early age on Sundays at church. In fifth grade, he joined a musical ensemble at Poe Classical Elementary, before joining United Voices in seventh grade, he said. He’s sung gospel, pop, classical — just to name a few genres.

In Egypt, he and other members of the choir performed alongside native singer and actress Nesma Mahgoub. Hampton used the term “life-changing” multiple times in describing his time in the Middle East and saying being in the premier ensemble “introduced me to a different level of performance.”

“I’d been learning about the pyramids since first grade. So seeing it in person was like, wow!” Hampton added.

He’s heading to Mexico on tour with his choir in June.

Kyra Woods, 33, a United Voices alumna, has also traveled the globe with the organization.

“Music is a fantastic connecting point,” Woods said. “You learn music of a different culture, you go to festivals and you share yours.”

Given the fact that many kids in United Voices come from low-income families, donations are “critically important,” she said.

During her time with the choir, donations and fund-raising meant that she could “almost guarantee” her place on a domestic or international trip.

“So the ability to ensure that more kids have the opportunity to travel is great,” said Woods, now a climate and energy policy advisor with the City of Chicago.

Next Up In Entertainment
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' an adventure epic that's all that and a band of chimps
Steve Albini, legendary rock underground pioneer, dies at 61
Insightful 'Black Twitter' documentary shows how users built a community of memes and movements
Dear Abby: Husband suggests I go elsewhere for my sex needs
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 8, 2024
3 Chicago-area buildings are among state's most at-risk historic locations
The Latest
UChicago-050824-10.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Campamento pro Palestina de la Universidad de Chicago es desalojado por la policía
En la madrugada del martes, agentes del campus rodearon el patio principal de la universidad y les impidieron la entrada a los estudiantes, según informaron desde el lugar de los hechos.
By Mary Norkol
 
Chicago police work the scene where a 15-year-old boy was shot inside EL G-FE at 4253 W. 47th St. a restaurant in the Archer Heights neighborhood on Monday.
La Voz Chicago
Joven de 15 años resultó herido de bala en un restaurante mexicano de Archer Heights
El joven se encontraba en el restaurante EL G-FE, situado en el 4253 W 47th St., a eso de las 2:30 p.m., cuando un hombre se acercó y comenzó a disparar, informó la policía. Fue hospitalizado en buen estado. Una escuela primaria cercana fue cerrada temporalmente.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A passenger carries his luggage to a bus outside the Greyhound bus station in the West Loop in 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Reporte denuncia que Ayuntamiento no ha hecho nada para salvar la terminal de Greyhound en Chicago
La Municipalidad no ha ofrecido ningún plan sustancial para comprar la estación o proponer un emplazamiento alternativo antes de que finalice el contrato de arrendamiento de Greyhound en octubre, según el reporte.
By David Struett
 
Candace Parker poses for a portrait during the Chicago Sky’s media day.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Candace Parker takes job as president of women's basketball at Adidas
Adidas announced Parker will help create a platform “aimed at influencing and elevating the future of women’s sports.” She’ll also oversee the brand’s women’s basketball products.
By Associated Press
 
KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES
Movies and TV
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' an adventure epic that's all that and a band of chimps
Action scenes thrill and the visuals stun in overlong but entertaining chapter of the simian franchise.
By Richard Roeper
 