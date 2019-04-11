Metra BNSF trains delayed after power outage, signal problems near Union Station

Trains on Metra’s BNSF Railway line are running more than half an hour behind schedule after a power outage caused Amtrak signal problems Thursday at Union Station.

Inbound and outbound movement on the BNSF line was temporarily halted because of what Metra called “Amtrak signal problems,” according to a service alert issued by the transit agency at 7:48 a.m.

Train movement resumed shortly after 8 a.m. with “extensive delays,” Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile said. Some inbound trains may be canceled or depart late. Riders are advised to listen to platform announcements for the latest service information.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said the signal problem was caused by a ComEd power outage, but that power was restored and the signal system was back up and running as of 8:15 a.m.

A ComEd representative could not immediately be reached for comment about the outage.

A massive signal system failure in February left more than 60,000 people stranded at Union Station after a worker fell on a circuit board while performing server maintenance.