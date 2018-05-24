FIFA World Cup news: Mexico-U.S. soccer to play Sept. 11 exhibition at Nashville

Hirving Lozano heads the ball during a training session of the Mexico national soccer team, in Mexico City, Monday, May 21, 2018. The Mexican defender has trained with the national team ahead of the World Cup, but wearing a logo-free jersey, after the U.S. government named him last year on a sanctions list as an alleged frontman for a drug trafficking organization. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

The U.S. will play Mexico on Sept. 11 at Nashville, Tennessee, in the second of a pair of home games during the international fixture period.

The match announced Thursday in Chicago will be the first for Mexico on a FIFA date following the World Cup.

The U.S. will not be at the World Cup for the first time since 1986, and a new coach could be in place by September.

Bruce Arena quit after the Americans failed to qualify, and former Arena assistant Dave Sarachan is the interim coach. The Americans play Bolivia on Monday at Chester, Pennsylvania, are at Ireland on June 2 and France on June 9. They have a Nov. 20 match at Italy that has not yet been finalized.