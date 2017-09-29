Michigan woman seriously hurt in NW Indiana crash

A woman was seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate-94 in northwest Indiana.

A 57-year-old Michigan man was driving a pickup about 2 p.m., heading east and pulling a 12-foot U-Haul trailer on I-94 about a mile and a half west of the Chesterton exit, when the trailer began to jackknife, according to a statement from Indiana State Police. The trailer was hit by a second vehicle, which caused the driver to lose control of the pickup.

The truck then hit the guardrail to the right before going over the guardrail, police said. A 53-year-old Michigan woman who was a passenger in the pickup had to be extricated from the vehicle and was airlifted to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana, with serious injuries.