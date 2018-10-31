Motorcyclist killed in Pilsen crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday evening in the Pilsen neighborhood on the Lower West Side.

Narciso Ledesma, 41, of the Logan Square neighborhood, was riding his motorcycle when he was fatally struck at 4:57 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Throop Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ledesma was riding east on Cermak Road when he was struck by a Toyota Rav4 turning left onto Throop Street, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

An autopsy Wednesday found that Ledesma died from injuries he suffered in the crash. His death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The driver of the Rav4, a 36-year-old woman, refused medical attention, police said. She was issued a citation for failure to yield on a left turn and was given a DUI sobriety test.