Motorcyclist, passenger seriously injured in Naperville crash

A motorcyclist and his passenger were seriously injured in a crash Saturday night in west suburban Naperville.

Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of 75th Street and Modaff Road, according to Naperville police.

An investigation found that a 25-year-old man was riding a Harley-Davidson east on 75th Street when he went through a red light at Modaff and crashed into a turning Volkswagen Jetta, police said.

The man and his passenger, a 24-year-old woman, were taken to taken for medical treatment, police said. They were both listed in serious condition.

The motorcyclist was cited for disobeying a traffic control signal, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash should call police at (630) 420-8833.