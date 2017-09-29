Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Kane County crash with wrong-way driver

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash when a car veered onto the wrong side of the street Friday morning in far west suburban Kane County.

A Nissan Sentra was heading east on Perry Road about 6:15 a.m. on the curve between Harter and Miner roads in unincorporated Kaneville Township, when it crossed over into the westbound lane and collided with a westbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to a statement from the Kane County sheriff’s office. Kaneville Township is west of Aurora.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old man from Batavia, was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva with “potential life-threatening injuries,” the sheriff’s office said. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Nissan, a 48-year-old man from Rochelle, was not injured, police said. He was issued a citation for improper lane usage.