Duo charged with selling meth after cops serve sex abuse warrant at McHenry home

A man and woman were charged with selling methamphetamine after police served a warrant Thursday morning at the man’s northwest suburban McHenry home for sexual abuse charges that had previously been filed against him.

McHenry County sheriff’s deputies, McHenry police detectives and U.S. Marshals served the warrant for the arrest of 33-year-old Joseph M. McCormick based on complaints of sexual abuse and illegal drug activity, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

During the arrest, detectives obtained a search warrant after noticing drugs in the home, the sheriff’s office said. The subsequent search uncovered over 9 grams of methamphetamine, 8 Xanax pills, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia and $2,015 in cash. The value of the drugs was estimated at $1,000.

McCormick was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual assault, the sheriff’s office said. McCormick and 27-year-old Amber A. Cechini, of McHenry, were also charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

McCormick’s bond was set at $7,000 for the sexual abuse charges, the sheriff’s office said. He and Cechini are both scheduled to appear in bond court Friday on the drug charges.