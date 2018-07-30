Pedestrian struck by car, critically hurt in Woodlawn

A pedestrian was hit by a car and critically injured early Monday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The person was struck about 1:55 a.m. in the 6600 block of South University, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The car is described as possibly being a Pontiac Grand Prix that was manufactured between 2004 and 2008, police said. The car has tinted windows, a dent on the rear driver’s side bumper and it may have sustained damage on the driver’s side from hitting the pedestrian.

The car was last seen traveling north from the scene of the crash, police said.

Anyone with information should call the CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.