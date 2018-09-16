Pedestrian struck by semi-truck, killed in Cicero

A pedestrian struck was fatally struck by a semi-truck Wednesday morning in west suburban Cicero.

Tammie Ihrig, 55, was hit by the truck at 9:13 a.m. in the 5000 block of West 23rd Place, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Ihrig was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died at 5:12 p.m. Thursday.

An autopsy conducted Saturday found Ihrig died from multiple injuries related to the crash, and her death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office. She lived in Cicero.

Cicero police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.