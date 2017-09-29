People robbed at gunpoint in their vehicles in Bronzeville

At least two people have been robbed at gunpoint this month while sitting in their vehicles in separate Bronzeville neighborhood incidents on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

about 5:25 a.m. on Sept. 14 in the 4800 block of South Michigan; and

about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the 400 block of East 47th Street.

A suspect was described as a black man between 23 and 25 years old, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 160 pounds, police said. He had dreadlocks and a dark complexion.

Anyone with in formation about the robberies was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.