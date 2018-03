Person dies after crash in NW Indiana

A person died early Saturday after being involved in a crash in northwest Indiana.

The male was involved in a crash at State Road 130 and County Line Road in Hobart, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. His age and identity weren’t immediately known.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:48 a.m., the coroner’s office said. He died from blunt force trauma related to the crash.