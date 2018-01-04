Person shot to death in Gary

A person was fatally shot Thursday evening in northwest Indiana.

The shooting happened before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of South Lake Street in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

A male, whose exact age wasn’t immediately known, suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:45 p.m., the coroner’s office said. His identity wasn’t released Thursday, pending notification of his next of kin.

The death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Gary police didn’t immediately provide additional details.