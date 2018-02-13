Person stabbed on Megabus from Minneapolis to Chicago

A person was stabbed Tuesday morning on a Megabus on the Kennedy Expressway.

Authorities were called about the stabbing at 9:43 a.m. on the bus on southbound I-90 near Randolph, according to Illinois State Police. The bus was en route to Chicago from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Troopers arrived to find a male who had been stabbed in the abdomen, state police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. A suspect was taken into custody, state police said. Further details were not immediately available.

Megabus Director of Corporate Affairs Sean Hughes confirmed the incident happened on one of the company’s buses Tuesday morning.

“Megabus.com is fully cooperating with the authorities with their investigation,” Hughes said in a statment. “The safety of our passengers, employees and fellow commuters is our top priority.”