Police: 2 men shot to death in Brighton Park

Two men were shot to death early Sunday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, Chicago Police said.

The two men, both in their mid-20s, were walking about 1:55 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 47th Place when an eastbound Gray Toyota Corolla pulled up and a male shooter got out and opened fire, police said.

The shooter then got back inside the vehicle, which drove off heading east toward Western, police said.

One man was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the head and neck, police said. They both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatalities.

No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.