Police: 2 shot to death in Gresham drive-by

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were both shot to death Saturday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago Police said.

They were sitting in a parked van about 10:25 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Union when someone fired at them from a passing gray sedan, police said.

They each suffered gunshot wounds to the head and body and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed their deaths.

Area South detectives were investigating.