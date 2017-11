Police: 28-year-old man shot to death in Brighton Park

A 28-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in the Southwest Side Brighton Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was standing near his vehicle just after 4:30 p.m. in an alley in the 3800 block of South Sacramento when someone walked up, opened fired and then drove off in a light-colored SUV, police said.

The man was shot in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.