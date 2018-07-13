Police find car crashed after reports of men taking photos with guns in the Loop

Officers responded to reports of people taking pictures with guns in a car Friday evening in the Loop, only to find the vehicle wrecked near the South Loop.

The officers didn’t find anyone at State and Wacker, where they heard four males had been in a white car taking pictures with guns, but witnesses gave descriptions of the people and the car, Chicago Police said.

Police later found out the white Dodge Charger SRT had sideswiped a black BMW about 7:35 p.m. going south on Lake Shore Drive. The Dodge turned back north and crashed in the 2100 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

Four people ran from the Dodge through McCormick Place, police said. No one was in custody Friday night.

Officers recovered three weapons from the Dodge. No injuries were reported.