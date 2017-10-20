Four garages have been burglarized this week in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
In each incident, the suspect or suspects broke into a garage and stole property, police said.
The burglaries happened:
• between 8 p.m. Oct. 16 and 6:55 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 1300 block of West 33rd Street;
• between midnight and 2 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 1200 block of West 33rd Street;
• between midnight and 9:30 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 3000 block of South Archer Avenue; and
• at 1:38 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 1200 block of West 33rd Street.
Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.