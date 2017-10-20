Police: Four garages burglarized this week in Bridgeport

Four garages have been burglarized this week in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

In each incident, the suspect or suspects broke into a garage and stole property, police said.

The burglaries happened:

• between 8 p.m. Oct. 16 and 6:55 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 1300 block of West 33rd Street;

• between midnight and 2 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 1200 block of West 33rd Street;

• between midnight and 9:30 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 3000 block of South Archer Avenue; and

• at 1:38 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 1200 block of West 33rd Street.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.