Police: Man, 29, shot to death during argument in Grand Crossing

A 29-year-old man was shot to death during an argument Monday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The man was arguing with someone who then fatally shot him in the face about 9 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 73rd Street, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.