Police seek minivan in Wrigleyville hit-and-run

Police released a photo of the minivan wanted in connection with a Dec. 13 hit-and-run in the 900 block of West Addison in Wrigleyville. | Chicago police

Police are looking for a minivan that seriously injured a woman in a hit-and-run crash last month in the North Side Wrigleyville neighborhood.

The van hit the 28-year-old pedestrian at 9:27 p.m. on Dec. 13 near 932 W. Addison St., according to a community alert from Chicago police. The vehicle did not stop and took off after the crash.

The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police released a photo of the vehicle Monday, describing it as a red or maroon minivan with a roof rack and a placard on the driver’s door. It may have damage to its headlights, front end and right side.

Anyone with information was asked to call the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.