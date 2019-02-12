Toy unicorn thief caught on camera is a ‘loser,’ Chicago mom says

A Chicago mom wasn’t happy when she saw a porch pirate stealing her 2-year-old daughter’s toy unicorn off of her front steps.

The incident was caught on her security camera, which sent a notification to her phone as soon as the thief stepped on her Wicker Park property at 12:45 a.m. Feb. 1. In the video, someone dressed in hooded jacket can be seen walking up to the home near the intersection of Leavitt and Le Moyne Streets, climbing the steps to the front door and grabbing the unicorn before hurrying off.

“I do not look forward to explaining this to my crying 2-year-old,” wrote the mom as she shared the video on the Neighbors app. “Someone stole her ‘friend.'”

In addition to warning her neighbors about what happened, the mom had a message for the thief.

“If you know him/her, please tell them to grow up and bring it back. Please also remind him/her they they are a loser… I am sure they already know,” she wrote.

Chicago police confirmed that the unicorn was stolen and said a police report was filed for a theft of less than $500.

