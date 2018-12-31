Trump tells Democrats ‘come back from vacation’

President Donald Trump says he's waiting in the Oval Office for Democrats to return to Washington and negotiate an end to a partial government shutdown. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’s waiting in the Oval Office for Democrats to return to Washington and negotiate an end to a partial government shutdown.

Trump tweeted to Democrats on Monday: “come back from vacation now and give us the votes necessary for Border Security, including the Wall.”

There has been little contact between the White House and congressional Democrats for more than a week, other than the Republican president’s Twitter barbs, as the two parties remain divided over his insistence on funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump says Democrats supported border security funding before, though that funding provided for fencing, not a wall. Trump tweets: “You voted yes in 2006 and 2013. One more yes, but with me in office, I’ll get it built, and Fast!”

Trump promised on the campaign trail that Mexico would pay for the wall, but Mexico refused.

I’m in the Oval Office. Democrats, come back from vacation now and give us the votes necessary for Border Security, including the Wall. You voted yes in 2006 and 2013. One more yes, but with me in office, I’ll get it built, and Fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2018