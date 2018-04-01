Reconstruction work begins Tuesday at Cumberland Circle in Des Plaines

A reconstruction project is scheduled to begin Tuesday at the Cumberland Circle in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

The project will enhance safety and mobility at the intersection of Golf and Wolf roads by providing clearly-defined lane assignments and improved entry angles, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The roundabout will feature a truck apron for buses and trucks, splitter islands to deflect vehicles in their proper lanes and designated pedestrian bicycles crossings.

The project also includes lighting and drainage work, as well as new signage, IDOT said.

In order to complete the work, traffic at the circle will be reduced to a single lane, IDOT said.

Drivers should expect delays and allow extra time for travel through the area, IDOT said.