Red, Purple line trains experiencing delays due to disabled train in Rogers Park

CTA trains on the Red Line and Purple Line were experiencing delays Sunday morning due to a disabled train in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Trains were standing at the Jarvis Station at 1523 W. Jarvis Ave. about 9:30 a.m. after a switch problem caused a train to become disabled, according to the Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Transit Authority.

Firefighters responded to the scene, which had been cleared by about 10 a.m. Passengers were moved to another train that continued on to the next station, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Red Line trains were temporarily suspended between the Howard and Belmont stations, according to an alert from the CTA.

Purple Line trains were running with limited service. Shuttles were being offered between South Boulevard and Linden stations, CTA said.