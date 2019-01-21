Search resumes for teen boy who jumped into Lake Michigan at Waukegan pier

Waukegan authorities continued searching Monday for a teenage boy who jumped into Lake Michigan after another teen was pulled into the frigid waters last week in the northern suburb.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Friday, fire crews responded to the area near Stiner Pavilion and Waukegan Municipal Beach when a 16-year-old boy slipped off the main pier, according to a statement last week from Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi.

A witness saw another 16-year-old boy jump into the lake to save the the other boy, with both “struggling” against harsh currents, Lenzi said.

The boy who fell in ended up making it out of the water and was treated at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, Lenzi said.

On Monday, emergency crews battled harsh weather conditions as they attempted to resume the search for the missing boy.

During the morning hours, fire crews searched the shoreline while Illinois State Police performed an aerial search of the area that was eventually grounded, Lenzi said on Monday. The U.S. Coast Guard was unable to assist with the search efforts due to the winter weather conditions.

The search was further complicated by a frozen harbor entrance that prevented boats from entering open waters to search with sonar equipment, Lenzi said. The fire department eventually continued its search about 12:30 p.m. using an airboat equipped with sonar technology. As of 3:30 p.m., the search was still underway.

“Officials are continuing to monitor conditions and the in water recovery efforts will continue as long as conditions allow for a safe operation,” Lenzi said.