Several home burglaries on Northwest Side

Police are warning Northwest Side residents of several recent home burglaries reported in the Jefferson Park, Norwood Park and Portage Park neighborhoods.

Someone broke into the homes through windows or doors and stole jewelry, cash and other items from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 3:30 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 5600 block of N. Major;

• At 7:15 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 5800 block of North Melvina;

• At 9:50 a.m. Nov. 14 in the 5700 block of West Sunnyside;

• between 8 p.m. Nov. 15 and 8 a.m. Nov. 16 in the 4500 block of North McVicker; and

• at 8:11 p.m. Nov. 17 in the 4400 block of North Mason.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.