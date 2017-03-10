Sheriff: Man stabbed during road rage altercation in north suburbs

A man was charged with stabbing another driver during a road rage incident Sunday night in north suburban Waukegan.

Michael P. Abbinanti and Ramon Quiroz were involved in a traffic altercation that started near Route 120 and Fairfield Road in Round Lake, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

As both drivers approached Route 120 and Interstate 94 in Waukegan, Quiroz, a 36-year-old Round Lake Beach resident, drove his Ford Escort into the grassy median and stopped, the sheriff’s office said. Abbinanti, a 46-year-old from Wildwood, then parked his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on the side of Route 120 and approached the vehicle.

The altercation continued, and Abbinanti stabbed Quiroz several times with a knife, according to the sheriff’s office. His motorcycle was then struck by a passing motorist.

Quiroz was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Abbinanti was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated battery, according to the sheriff’s office. He was released from the Lake County Jail after on a $30,000 bond, and was scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 1.

Quiroz was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, the sheriff’s office said. He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 15.