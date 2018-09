Shots fired into crowd wounds woman in Englewood

A 26-year-old woman was shot when someone opened fire into a crowd near her in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

She was sitting in a car at 11:35 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone in a passing black SUV opened fire at the crowd, Chicago police said.

The woman was struck in her left arm and was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.