Sick pigeons abandoned in Andersonville

Several domestically raised pigeons were a abandoned in the Andersonville neighborhood Thursday. | provided photo

At least 11 domestic pigeons were abandoned in a driveway Thursday in Andersonville.

Neighbors found the sick birds about 8:30 p.m. off of Broadway Avenue and called for volunteers to rescue them. The birds were collected within a couple of hours.

“We think we got all of them because they were tame,” says Annette Prince of the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors, which works with the Chicago Audubon Society.

“They couldn’t escape,” Prince said. “One of them had a severe leg injury. Many had wounded heads. It’s a sign they were kept in a confined area and pecked at each other’s heads.”

No one saw who dropped off the birds, which were all domesticated with bands on their legs.

The pigeons were of several types, including King Pigeons — a large, pure white bird that resembles a dove.

They were taken to the Fox Valley Wild Life Center for evaluation but will require foster care and further treatment, Prince said.

“We worry that people get rid of birds when they’re not healthy,” Prince said. “Letting them go into the wild is irresponsible. They have no chance of survival.”

Domestically raised pigeons are sometimes used for racing or breeding, Prince said. Others are used as props for weddings and funerals, and are released into the wild.

“As good a gesture as it seems, you’re letting birds into the wild that are defenseless,” Prince said.

In 2017, about 100 domestic pigeons were left in a parking lot in Ravenswood. More than 60 were rescued, but several flew away or were picked off by predators.

“It breaks your heart to see these birds like this,” Prince said. “The humanity we extend to animals reflects how we treat each other as humans. It’s about having respect for life.”