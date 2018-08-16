Girl awaiting heart transplant at Lurie Children’s asks Drake to visit

A 10-year-old Downers Grove girl waiting for a heart transplant at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago has just two wishes for her birthday.

Get her new heart, which she’s been waiting on for weeks.

And meet Drake.

Sofia Sanchez underwent open heart surgery three weeks ago after being diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a condition that can lead to heart failure and require a heart transplant to survive.

A huge Drake fan, Sanchez said she hopes to meet the rapper while he’s in town for his United Center performances this weekend.

To up the stakes, Sanchez and her cousin performed the viral “In My Feelings” dance challenge in the hallway of Lurie Children’s Hospital. Sanchez was tethered to her IV pump during the dance.

She also recorded a video message for the rapper.

“My birthday is this weekend, this Saturday … your concert is this Saturday and I love your music. I was hoping that you could come cheer me up for my birthday or anytime this week,” she said.

Drake is in Chicago for his Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour. He has two back-to-back shows on Friday and Saturday at the United Center.