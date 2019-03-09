Man, 19, wounded in Far South Side shooting

A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the South Deering area on the Far South Side.

The man was in the 10600 block of South Bensley Avenue at 4:20 p.m. when a dark-colored car approached and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest and leg, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating, police said. No one is in custody.