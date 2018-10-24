5 wounded in South Side shooting

Five men were wounded in a single shooting Wednesday evening near the King Drive Green Line station on the South Side.

They were standing on a sidewalk shortly before 9 p.m. in the 6200 block of South King Drive when several gunmen approached on foot and fired shots, according to Chicago police. They drove away in a white car.

Two were critically wounded, and the conditions of the other three men had stabilized, police said.

A 43-year-old and a 48-year-old were shot multiple times in their backs and were in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A 22-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his chin, and a 42-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg, according to police. Their conditions had both stabilized at the University of Chicago.

The fifth man, 49, was shot multiple times in his back, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. No one was in custody.