Suburban man and woman killed in vehicle fire in South Chicago Heights

A man and woman were killed in suburban South Chicago Heights when their vehicle crashed and exploded Saturday night.

At 9:20 p.m., South Chicago Heights Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of vehicle fire near the intersection of 26th Street and 2600 Chicago Road, South Chicago Heights police said.

When they arrived, police and fire officials found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the east side of the road and the driver lying on the ground about 30 feet away, police said.

Witnesses told officers the vehicle was heading southbound very fast when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle after crossing the intersection, police said. The vehicle struck and severed two light poles, then hit a concrete sign base, which sent it spinning and bursting into flames.

Another witness heard the “explosion” and saw the driver door open, police said. He dragged the driver out but said he did not see another person in the vehicle.

After putting out the fire, officials found the remains of a second person on the passenger side partially located under the dashboard, police said.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Darryl Kazee of Sauk Village, was taken to St. James Olympia Fields hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:56 p.m., the police and medical examiner’s office confirmed.

The South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating this crash.