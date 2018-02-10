Suspected gunman in Dolton gas station double shooting arrested in Indiana

The suspected gunman in a fatal gas station shooting last year in south suburban Dolton was arrested Saturday morning in northwest Indiana.

Julian Upshaw was arrested in the 500 block of Exchange Avenue in East Chicago, Indiana, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

Upshaw, 21, was wanted in connection with the shooting of two Clark gas station employees during a robbery about 11 a.m. Dec. 28 in the 700 block of East 142nd Street in Dolton, according to Dolton Police Chief Robert M. Collins Jr. Upshaw was the suspected shooter, but two other suspects were involved in the incident.

One of the victims, 19-year-old Arshad Vahora of south suburban Harvey, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The other victim, a 55-year-old man, was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Collins said. The business is family-owned and operated, and the victims were related, though it was not immediately clear how.

One of the suspects, 45-year-old Derrick Fils, turned himself in Jan. 26 on an arrest warrant, Collins said. He was charged with one count each of first-degree murder and attempted murder for the shooting.

He was ordered held without bail, and was next scheduled to appear in court Feb. 16, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were still searching for a third suspect, 45-year-old Eric Brewer, in connection with the shooting, according to Collins. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

A $20,000 reward was being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.