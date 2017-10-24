Suspects wearing surgical masks, gloves in Near West Side robberies

Police are warning Near West Side residents of suspects who wear surgical masks and gloves while committing robberies.

The suspects approach the victim with a handgun, or what the victim believes is a handgun, and demand property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

During some of the robberies, the suspects wore blue surgical masks and gloves.

The robberies happened at:

4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Monroe;

7 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Carroll;

12:20 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Fulton; and

12:45 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Hoyne.

The suspects are described as between one and two black men between 18 and 29, 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-3, 140 to 210 pounds, and wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, police said. During the Carroll robbery, the second suspect was wearing a mask, and during the Hoyne robbery, both suspects wore masks and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.