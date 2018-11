SWAT responds to armed man barricading himself inside home in Belmont Heights

SWAT teams responded to a domestic incident Monday night in the Belmont Heights neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A man armed with a gun barricaded himself inside a home in an apparent domestic incident at 11:53 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Oriole, according to Chicago police.

SWAT teams responded and the man, whose age was unknown, was taken into custody without incident, police said.

No injuries were reported.