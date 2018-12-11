Person tasered after ransacking Lakeview apartment, attacking woman

A person was tasered by police Monday afternoon after he invaded a home in Lakeview and attacked a woman, according to police.

About 3:30 p.m., the male assailant entered the 29-year-old woman’s apartment in the 900 block of West Cornelia Avenue and put the woman in a headlock, Chicago police said.

She escaped his grip unharmed and left for another room to call 911, police said. Meanwhile, the home invader ransacked the apartment and grabbed a butcher knife from the kitchen before leaving.

Cops showed up outside the building and saw him holding the knife, police said. He attempted to flee but an officer tasered him.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment, according to police. He was placed in custody and had charges pending against him.