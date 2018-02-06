Teen charged after crashing stolen minivan during police chase in Aurora

An 18-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after he crashed a stolen minivan early Friday while leading officers on a high-speed chase in west suburban Aurora.

Trensae C. Ware, of Naperville, was charged with felony counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of an injury crash and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to Aurora police. He was also cited for traffic violations.

About 12:20 a.m., Ware was driving a stolen 2008 Honda Odyssey east on Benton Street in an “erratic manner,” police said. When an officer tried to stop the Odyssey near the intersection of Benton and Ohio streets, Ware drove off south on Hill Avenue, reaching speeds up to 80 mph.

After losing control of the Odyssey, Ware crashed into a traffic signal at the intersection of Hill Avenue and Montgomery Road, police said. Hill then ran from the scene before being taken into custody in the parking lot of a nearby bowling alley. He was treated and released from an Aurora hospital.

Three girls, ages 14, 16 and 17, were riding in the Odyssey, police said. They were all taken to hospitals in Aurora for treatment. As of Tuesday afternoon, the 14-year-old remained hospitalized in an unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Ware is being held at the Kane County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail, police said. He also had an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on unrelated retail theft charges in DuPage County.

The girls were charged with violating curfew, police said.