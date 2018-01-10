Teen pleads guilty to drug-induced homicide in cop’s daughter’s death

A 19-year-old woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a juvenile charge of drug-induced homicide in the 2015 death of a Chicago Police officer’s daughter.

Cynthia Parker of Alsip is to be sentenced on Feb. 27. She faces separate adult charges in a 2017 felony drug case.

Parker and her boyfriend Brent Tyssen, 23, were accused of selling a gram of MDMA to 18-year-old Sydney Schergen, who died of an overdose from the drug in May 2015.

Parker was released from custody while that case was pending and Tyssen was freed on bond. But on Oct. 11, they were sent back to jail after they were arrested on new charges of selling LSD and MDMA, also known as ecstasy, to an undercover officer in Orland Park.

Parker is now being held in lieu of $200,000 bail, and Tyssen is being held without bond. The 2017 charges are pending against both of them. Tyssen still faces the 2015 drug-induced homicide charge, too.

“They have no remorse,” said Schergen’s mother, Theresa Almanza, a gang-crimes officer. “This is a slap in the face to the judicial system. They were released and went out and did the same thing.”

Tyssen’s attorney, Darren O’Brien, said, “This is a tragedy for all involved. This is what can happen when people abuse drugs.”