The ‘force’ with Mark Hamill at Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill arrives as the annual Saint Patrick's day parade takes place on March 17, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. Hamill is the the first international guest of the parade. Dublin hosts the largest Saint Patrick's day parade in the world with a route spanning 2.5 km. The Irish annals for the fifth century date Patrick's arrival in Ireland in the year 432 with the patron saint of Ireland's remains believed to be buried at Down Cathedral in County Down.

Mark Hamill has tweeted that “today the whole galaxy is Irish” as he appeared as international guest of honor at Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Today would be a good day to deploy these #StPatricksDay images, because today….. THE WHOLE GALAXY IS IRISH. 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚😜 pic.twitter.com/09xeCbJept — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 17, 2018

The “Star Wars” actor, whose great-grandmother was born in Ireland, was invited to represent the Irish diaspora at the celebration. Hamill spent time on Ireland’s rocky Skellig Michael island filming the most recent “Star Wars” movie, “The Last Jedi.”

Hamill sported a tweed cap, a green scarf and a shamrock sprig as he attended the parade, which sees floats, colorfully clad performers and marching bands wind their way through the Irish capital.

“Game of Thrones” actor Liam Cunningham was the grand marshal of Saturday’s parade, attended by Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is at New York’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.