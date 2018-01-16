Trump’s overall health ‘is excellent,’ doctor says

White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. | AP Photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s doctor says he’s confident that Trump has a “very strong and a very probable possibility” of completing his presidency “with no medical issues.”

Navy doctor Ronny Jackson says his assessment is based on Trump’s cardiac assessment.

Trump had his first physical last Friday. Jackson says Trump’s heart exam was normal, with regular rhythm and no abnormal sounds.

Trump also has no heart disease and no family history of it.

Jackson says that based on the clinical information he has on Trump and his year of observing the president, “I feel very confident that he has a very strong and a very probable possibility of making it completely through his presidency with no medical issues.”

Trump took office at age 70, making him the oldest incoming U.S. president.

Jackson said Trump’s overall health “is excellent” and he did “exceedingly well” on cognitive screening.

Jackson reports that the 6-foot-3 president weighed in at 239 pounds — three pounds heavier than he was in September 2016.

Trump’s blood pressure was 122 over 74, and his total cholesterol was 223, which is higher than recommended.