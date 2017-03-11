Two fugitives captured in Lake County in last week

Two wanted fugitives were arrested over the past week in north suburban Lake County.

Most recently, 24-year-old Juan Padilla of North Chicago was arrested Wednesday inside a motel room near Green Bay Road and Washington Street in Waukegan, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

He was wanted on warrants out of North Chicago for possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, and possession of cannabis, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken into custody and is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $150,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Several days earlier, a man wanted for a parole violation in California was arrested in Third Lake. Edgar J. Chaveste, 27, was arrested during a traffic stop Oct. 27 near Route 45 and Washington Street, the sheriff’s office said. His vehicle was pulled over because the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

Chaveste, who lives in Anahaim, California, was wanted on a no-bond parole violation warrant from the California Department of Corrections, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held at the Lake County Jail without bond pending an extradition hearing.