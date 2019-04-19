Vehicles left running in Bridgeport, Heart of Chicago reported stolen: police

Police are warning residents in Bridgeport and the Heart of Chicago of four vehicle thefts reported over the last two months throughout the South and Southwest Sides.

In each case, drivers who left their vehicles running came back to find them stolen, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

At 6:50 a.m. March 19 in the 400 block of West 32nd Street;

Between 9:50 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. March 21 in the 2400 block of South Archer Avenue;

At 10:10 a.m. April 4 in the 2100 block of South Archer Avenue; and

Between 6:05 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. April 5 in the 2600 block of South Wood Street.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.

