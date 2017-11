Woman, 26, reported missing from Southwest Side

Police are searching for a 26-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Southwest Side.

Monserrath “Monse” Santana was last seen about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near 23rd Street and Western Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Santana is described as a 5-foot-1, 124-pound Hispanic woman with a light complexion and brown eyes and hair, police said.

Anyone with information about Santana’s whereabouts should call Area Central SVU at (312) 747-8380.