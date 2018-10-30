Woman, 27, reported missing from South Side

Police are searching for a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing Tuesday from the South Side

Tylinda Milsap was last seen near the intersection of 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, which borders the Chatham and Grand Crossing neighborhoods, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Milsap is described as a 5-foot-2, 135-pound black woman with a dark complexion, brown eyes and braided black hair with pink extensions, police said. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a pink shirt and a black coat with brown fur.

Anyone with information about Milsap’s whereabouts should call 911 or Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.