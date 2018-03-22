Woman killed in Elgin crash

A 24-year-old woman died in a crash Thursday morning in northwest suburban Elgin, police said.

About 9:50 a.m., the woman was a passenger in a van driving west in the 800 block of Big Timber Road, between Hillcrest Road and Route 31, when the van crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a semi trailer truck headed east, Elgin police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said.

The woman and the 34-year-old man who was driving the van were both taken to Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where the woman was pronounced dead, police said. The man was transferred to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for his injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt in the crash, police said.

The Kane County Coroner did not immediately confirm the death. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.