Woman’s body pulled from Lake Michigan in Gary

A woman’s body was pulled from Lake Michigan Monday evening, roughly a day after she went missing while swimming at a beach in Gary, Indiana.

About 5:30 p.m., emergency crews searching the water near Marquette Beach, 1 N. Grand Blvd., found 24-year-old Tiara Hardy’s body about 150 yards from the shoreline, according to Gary Police.

The results of an autopsy were pending Tuesday night, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Officers initially responded to the beach Monday evening after a caller reported that Hardy had disappeared while she was in the water, police said.